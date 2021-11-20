﻿BI gets vehicles donation from Chinese Embassy

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Friday said it has recently received three vehicles donated by the Chinese Embassy to help the agency in its operations against erring foreigners.

Commissioner Jaime Morente personally received the donation from Chinese Ambassador to Manila Huang Xilian at the BI’s head office in Manila on November 16.

He thanked the Chinese government for the donation, noting that it would greatly assist the bureau in transporting arrested illegal aliens.

“Even during the pandemic, we have been relentless in our drive against illegal aliens. Overstaying aliens, fugitives, and those who attempt to violate the conditions of their stay will be arrested and deported,” he said in a statement.

“We thank our friends from the Chinese Embassy for recognizing the success of the Bureau in arresting groups and individuals involved in cybercrimes and fraud,” he added.

The Chinese Embassy, in their letter to the BI, said the donation was done in the hope of helping enhance the latter’s capabilities to operate across the country.

The vehicles are set to be deployed for use of the BI’s intelligence group in Mindanao, the fugitive search unit, and the legal division.

Source: Philippines News Agency