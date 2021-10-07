﻿BFP in Eastern Visayas braces for arming of members

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) regional office said they will conduct training on gun safety and proficiency to firemen this year in preparation for the issuance of guns to some of their members.

While most BFP personnel are trained on gun use, their skills should be enhanced to boost their capability to protect themselves and BFP assets, BFP Eastern Visayas regional director Senior Superintendent Rodolfo Denaga said on Wednesday.

“Most of our firemen are capable since we have training in the past, but we need the assistance of our policemen to further enhance our skills,” Denaga told the Philippine News Agency (PNA) in an interview.

The region has more than 1,400 firemen, but the priority for the issuance of firearms are investigators and those assigned in big cities, according to the BFP official.

On September 10, President Rodrigo Duterte signed into law Republic Act 11589 that will strengthen and modernize the BFP.

The law allows firefighters to carry a gun to help them ward off threats and destruction of government property.

Firefighters will be armed with 9mm pistols.

The law permits at least 14 firefighters for every BFP regional office and city station to carry a firearm as members of the security and protection unit.

Arming firemen is both timely and practical in the government’s drive against criminality, illegal drugs, terrorism, and violent extremism, according to the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

Source: Philippines News Agency