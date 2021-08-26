﻿BFAR steps up mobile fisheries checkpoint

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula) has stepped up its campaign against illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing (IUUF) activities throughout the region.

BFAR-9 Director Isidro Velayo Jr. said in a statement on Saturday that the Fisheries Protection Law Enforcement Group (FPLEG) of Zamboanga Sibugay has been deployed to the strategic mid-point location where fisheries commodities and products traverse between Zamboanga City and the boundaries of Zamboanga del Sur and Zamboanga del Norte.

The group also has a mobile fisheries checkpoint in Barangay Buluan in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Velayo said checkpoints would forestall and hinder illegally-caught fish transported for dispatch and trade.

Dioniso Jumalon, FPLEG-Zamboanga Sibugay team leader, said the anti-IUUF operation is but one of the many strategies employed by BFAR to combat transport by land and sea of banned fishery items.

He said they have so far inspected 14 fish carriers, 10 of which were without a local transport permit (LTP).

The provincial fishery office in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay facilitates the issuance of LTP onsite so as not to hamper the delivery, considering the perishable nature of the cargoes.

Aside from the no-LTP violation, no prohibited fishery items were found and none of the fish samples exhibited manifestation of being caught through the use of explosives.

Jumalon reminded fish transporters or traders to strictly adhere to BFAR’s regulations to secure the required LTP before their scheduled transport.

Source: Philippines News Agency