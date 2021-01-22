﻿BFAR issues warning vs. illegal fishing operators in C. Visayas

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Central Visayas (BFAR-7) on Thursday warned illegal fishing operators against continuing their illicit activities in municipal seawaters.

Dr. Allan Poquita, BFAR-7 regional director, said the fishery agency “does not lower its guard on fishery law enforcement amid the prevailing health crisis”.

Poquita said the Fishery Resource Protection Group (FRPG) of BFAR-7 will continue to work with the Philippine National Police (PNP) Maritime Group in apprehending commercial fishing vessels operating in municipal waters.

The BFAR-7’s FRPG and PNP Maritime Group apprehended on Sunday a commercial fishing boat operator and his eight crew members from Victorias City, Negros Occidental after they were caught encroaching the municipal waters off Madridejos town in Bantayan Island, north of Cebu.

Fisheries Management, Regulatory and Enforcement Division (FMRED) head Josefina Flores said the bureau wanted to start the year by warning commercial fishing boat operators that they will have to face the consequences if they continue to violate the fishery laws.

The erring operator was charged with administrative and criminal cases for violating Republic Act (RA) 10654 or “An Act to Prevent, Deter, Eliminate Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated Fishing,” which amended RA 8550 or “The Philippine Fisheries Code of 1998”.

The operator’s fish catch weighing about 40 kilograms was confiscated and later turned over to Madridejos Police Station for proper disposal.

The fishing boat is now under the custody of BFAR-7 FRPG.

The law states that municipal waters include marine waters “included between two lines drawn perpendicular to the general coastline from points where the boundary lines of the municipality touch the sea at low tide and a third line parallel with the general coastline including offshore islands and 15 kilometers from such coastline”.

Source: Philippines News agency