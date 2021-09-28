﻿BFAR helps boost mussel production in Bataan

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) regional office here on Thursday provided fisherfolk in Bataan with some equipment that could help boost the production of mussels in the province.

In a social media post, provincial fishery officer Harlyn Purzuelo said the move is part of BFAR’s continuing efforts to help uplift the living condition of fishers whose livelihood has been affected by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

Purzuelo led the distribution of polypropylene ropes, plastic container floaters, reflectorized flag nets, among other equipment, to two fishermen’s organizations in the towns of Limay and Abucay.

Last Sept. 16, BFAR also awarded nine units of fish-vending equipment complete with two coolers, drying trays and weighing scales to fishermen in the towns of Limay, Orion, Orani, Abucay, Hermosa, Balanga and Pilar.

The agency also awarded PHP500,000 worth of post-harvest equipment to the Rural Improvement Club of Orani in July as part of its Fisheries Livelihood Support Program funded through the Bayanihan II Inclusive Enterprise Development Project.

Aside from various equipment, BFAR also distributed milkfish and tilapia fingerlings.

BFAR-Central Luzon Regional Director Wilfredo Cruz earlier said, “The distribution of equipment was aimed at supporting the food security and sustainable income for the fisherfolks”.

Source: Philippines News Agency