﻿BFAR exec says Western Visayas 114% fish sufficient

Western Visayas is 114 percent fish sufficient as per data of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), hence there is no possibility of experiencing any shortage, Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) Regional Director for Western Visayas Remia Aparri on Monday.

Aparri said the region’s fish supply is sourced from the Visayan Sea, Panay Gulf, Guimaras Strait, and the Sulu Sea.

“So far we haven’t experienced fish shortage in the region. We can provide for our needs because we are 114 percent sufficient,” she said in an interview.

She said the region is even capable of augmenting supplies to regions that are experiencing a fish shortage.

Last year, she said through the “Oplan Isda” that was launched amid the pandemic, fish-sufficient regions sent supplies to Metro Manila.

The mobilization was funded by the central office for fish-sufficient regions to be able to send stocks to areas with shortages.

“Based on the budget that was provided to us, we sent around 10 metric tons consisting of various species such as bangus and other pelagic species, which are most in-demand in Metro Manila,” she said.

The “Oplan Isda” continues and was even sustained by fish-sufficient regions in Luzon where transportation is not a problem.

She added that the “Oplan Isda” can already be considered part of the interventions of BFAR to augment regions that do have enough fish supply.

The current importation, she said, does not cover the whole country but mostly the National Capital Region.

“When there is no importation, it is an advantage for our commercial and even municipal fishers because we use to trade fishes coming from our region. It has something to do with steady market that will provide them with income,” she said.

Source: Philippines News Agency