﻿BFAR boosts presence of legislated hatcheries across PH

The Department of Agriculture’s (DA) Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) is aggressively expanding its aquaculture sites to raise production.

In an interview with Philippine News Agency on Friday, DA Undersecretary for Agri-industrialization and Fisheries Cheryl Caballero said the DA-BFAR will be launching several legislated hatcheries to complement the need for quality fry to produce more fingerlings and distribute to aquaculture farmers.

Among their priority was that of shrimp hatcheries for vannamei (whiteleg shrimp).

“It is highly technical operations and we will have to assess its performance (before determining the number of sites we are going to launch for this year),” she said.

Earlier Friday, Agriculture Secretary William Dar led the inauguration of a BFAR Shrimp Hatchery in Barangay Labasan, Bongabong, Oriental Mindoro.

With a PHP24-million funding through the Bayanihan 2, the hatchery is a component of BFAR’s National Hipon Iangat ang Produksyon (HIPON) Program. It will focus on the medium-scale production of Penaeus vannamei with a target of 50 million fries per year.

The first BFAR-owned Shrimp Hatchery in the country will not only benefit the registered fisherfolk and shrimp farmers in Mindoro but also those in the different parts of the country.

On the other hand, Caballero also shared that they have been able to augment the 1.5 billion Bangus fry deficit of the country through maintaining its four central milkfish hatcheries; 34 (regular) milkfish hatcheries; and 19 satellite community-based larval rearing facilities

