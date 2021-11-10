﻿BFAR-3 puts up fish processing center in Bulacan town

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Central Luzon (BFAR-3) has established a fish processing center at the Community Fish Landing Center (CFLC) located in Barangay Caniogan, Calumpit, Bulacan.

The move is part of the government’s continuing effort to boost the income of fisherfolk in the town.

BFAR-3 Regional Director Wilfredo Cruz, in a social media post on Monday, said processing equipment were installed at the CFLC to enhance its income-generating capability as a commercial hub for harvested aquatic resources.

Cruz said community-based fish landing centers usually serve as fish ports and shelf-life improvement facilities but economic activities such as fish processing are an excellent way to utilize it, considering the teeming industry of fish processing in Bulacan.

Municipal Agriculturist Carina Bernardo said some 180 kilograms of various processed fish commodities were produced by nine individuals within only two days, which is considered a promising feat for the industry.

Meanwhile, the local government units, a fisherfolk group and cooperative will manage and operate the fish processing center, making it a self-sustaining facility.

“This effort aims to promote and boost the value-adding aspect of harvested fish and other aquatic commodities in the region in a bid to safeguard food supply and production,” Cruz added.

Source: Philippines News Agency