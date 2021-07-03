﻿Benguet’s active Covid-19 cases down to 290

Consistent adherence to health and safety protocols resulted in Benguet’s lowest single-day record of seven cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) on June 16.

The figure is a huge drop from the province’s daily case count of 50 to more than 100 in the previous months.

As of Friday, it had 290 active cases. Of the total 9,395 infections, 8,873 have recovered and 232 have died.

Members of the Provincial Inter Agency Task Force addressing Covid-19, led by Governor Melchor Diclas, met on Friday and reiterated to local chief executives that they need to continue enforcing such protocols as wearing of masks and face shields, constant washing of hands, and maintaining social distancing.

“These are the best protection we can do as individuals to protect ourselves and the people we love,” Diclas said in Ilocano.

Benguet is under modified general community quarantine for the entire July.

In mid-May, the province began imposing a limit of four days for the conduct of wakes and ordered village watchmen to ensure that protocols are observed, including banning the consumption of alcoholic drinks.

Diclas said gatherings, especially during wakes, are virus spreader events.

He encouraged those belonging to priority groups to get their Covid-19 vaccines.

“Studies have shown that vaccines really help give protection so we should allow ourselves to be vaccinated when our turn comes,” Diclas, who is also a medical doctor, said. “We don’t get the worse effects of the virus in case we are infected because we have antibodies once vaccinated.”

Records showed that as of June 30, the province had already vaccinated 15,550 health care workers, senior citizens, and adults with comorbidities.

Of the total, 5,314 have completed two doses.

Benguet has received 26,209 doses since the vaccination rollout began in March.

Source: Philippines News Agency