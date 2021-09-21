﻿Benguet hospital limits services as Covid-19 cases rise

The Benguet General Hospital (BeGH) has advised the public it would be limiting its services to attend to coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid 19) cases as infections continue to surge.

Starting Monday, its Outpatient Department consultation services for pediatrics, internal medicine, and dental will be temporarily suspended, the hospital said in a social media post on Saturday.

However, BeGH said the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department and Surgery Department shall continue to be open every morning from Monday to Friday.

The hospital added it will also be limiting admission of surgical patients who need emergency operations.

“The hospital is implementing such measures due to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases being admitted. Some of the staff of the hospital have also tested positive while some are in quarantine as well,” BeGH said.

BeGH, the biggest hospital in the province, is owned and managed by the provincial government.

The BeGH said it will provide free online consultation through its telemedicine portal, https://www.facebook.com/balaw.beng, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. during Mondays to Fridays.

As of 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Department of Health-Cordillera Administrative Region (DOH-CAR) trackers showed that Benguet recorded 2,388 Covid-19 active cases with the addition of 245 new cases.

Based on the DOH-CAR hospital care utilization rate (HCUR) report on the same day, the BeGH’s HCUR and mechanical ventilator utilization rates were both 100 percent.

Baguio City, which is adjacent to Benguet province and where its residents also go for medical needs, has been placed on a critical level in terms of HCUR.

The five major hospitals here are continuously being overwhelmed with now 3,053 active cases.

The DOH report shows that of the 8,094 active cases, 3,449 are asymptomatic, 4,248 with mild symptoms, 244 are moderate cases, six are severe cases; 86 are critical cases, and 61 for verification.

Source: Philippines News Agency