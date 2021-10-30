﻿Beneficiaries of QC assistance program subject to verification

The Quezon City government will continue to assist its constituents under existing programs and according to guidelines and safety protocols.

The city issued the clarification after a huge crowd went to the City Hall on Friday, disregarding health standards against the Covid-19 pandemic, because of alleged outright cash assistance from the Pangkabuhayang QC livelihood program.

“We would like to clarify that there is no cashout/payout that is being given. Instead, the Small Business and Cooperatives Development and Promotions Office (SBCDPO) is only accepting application forms which will still undergo review and an evaluation process to identify qualified applicants,” read the statement on the Facebook account of the QC government.

The program provides livelihood training and financial assistance for QC residents who lost jobs or whose businesses were affected during the pandemic.

Displaced workers, microentrepreneurs or owners of small businesses like retail stores, unemployed overseas and local workers and solo parents, and persons with disability are among the priorities.

On behalf of the SBCDPO, Mayor Joy Belmonte said in a statement that “we sincerely apologize for this incident. We are managing the situation now to ensure that only applicants are in line and that basic health protocols are being implemented”.

She said the city government will implement additional measures to ensure the incident will not happen again.

Applications must undergo the verification process to check if the current or planned business is legitimate or if there are duplicate applications from the same household.

Before the payout, beneficiaries will participate in a management training to equip them with additional knowledge on how to manage and handle their business.

The SBCDPO said application for the Pangkabuhayang QC may be filed until Tuesday, November 2 as November 1, All Saints Day, is a non-working holiday.

Applicants will receive calls or messages from the SBCDPO on the status of their applications.

Source: Philippines News Agency