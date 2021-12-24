﻿Beef up security in public places for holidays, cops reminded

With only two days left before Christmas, the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Thursday reminded all police commanders of the operational guidelines and procedures to be followed in maintaining order, law enforcement, and providing public safety services.

In a statement, PNP chief, Gen. Dionardo Carlos, said earlier orders for enhanced security operations before, during, and after Christmas Day and New Year’s Day shall be strictly observed as it is expected to cause an influx of people in shopping centers, churches, transport terminals, and other public places.

Further, he directed all police units to avoid unnecessary activities in their respective jurisdictions but to maintain police presence and ensure public safety.

“Police patrollers were being deployed on vital installations such as malls, churches, and parks to remind the public of the minimum public health standards on the use of face masks, and to observe the physical distancing,” Carlos said.

The Operational Guidelines for Ligtas Paskuhan 2021 involve the establishment of Police Assistance Desks and deployment of road safety marshals; focused law enforcement operations to include the continuous conduct of PNP Campaign against Illegal Drugs and the implementation of RA No 7183 (Illegal Manufacture and Sale of Firecrackers and Pyrotechnics); target hardening measures like utilization of force multipliers; and police-community partnership and information operations.

The PNP is also working in cooperation with the Department of Health, Bureau of Fire Protection, and other concerned agencies to eliminate or reduce the number of victims and damaged properties due to firecracker-related incidents this yuletide season.

Along with the celebration, the public is encouraged to support and cooperate with the security protocols of the PNP. Any untoward incidents and crime situations should be reported to the police through nationwide emergency hotline 911 or PNP social media accounts, @pnppio for Twitter, or thru the official account of Philippine National Police on Facebook and E-sumbong hotline numbers 09178475757/09191601752.

NCRPO extends aid to ‘Odette’ victims

Meanwhile, Maj. Gen. Vicente Danao, chief of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), has ordered the preparation of relief goods and food banks for the victims of worst-hit places in the Visayas and Mindanao.

The NCRPO, through the Regional Community Affairs Division led by Col. Julius Suriben, initiated a donation drive open for police officers, other stakeholders, and individuals who would like to extend help in kind or through other means.

As of Thursday, a total of PHP 398,979 worth of relief goods has been submitted to Police Community Affairs and Development Group, National Headquarters, Camp Crame to be distributed to those who were severely affected by the typhoon.

“Nagpapasalamat tayo sa lahat ng nagpapaabot ng tulong at pinipili ang kapulisan upang makapagbigay sa mga nasalanta. Magpapatuloy tayo sa ating pagtanggap ng mga donasyon, pagpapaabot nito sa mga nangangailangan at pagsisilbi sa bayan na may Serbisyong TAMA, TApat, may tapang at MAlasakit para sa Sambayanang Pilipino (We are grateful to everyone, police officers who extended help for the victims. We will continue to accept donations, extend them to those in need and serve the people with the RIGHT, Honest, Courageous and Caring Service for the Filipino People.),” said Danao.

