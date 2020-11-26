﻿Beauty queens turn over donations for ‘Ulysses’ victims to ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES

Miss Chinatown beauties and candidates from Mrs. Universe Philippines on Wednesday turned over their donations for the victims of Typhoon Ulysses in Catanduanes and Marikina City during their visit to the Armed Forces of the Philippines general headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City.

Navy Capt. Jonathan Zata, military public affairs office chief, said the beauty queens composed of reigning Miss Chinatown Cassandra Chan and first runner-up Camille Buenaventura, together with Mrs. Universe candidates Cynthia Huang of San Juan City and Star Villanueva of Quezon City were received by ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES Inspector General, Lt. Gen. Franco Nemesio Gacal, who represented ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES Chief of Staff, Gen. Gilbert Gapay.

Zata said Mrs. Universe Philippines and Miss Chinatown pageant organizations have been focused on their cause-oriented projects and advocacies to assist different communities and sectors.

He added that these organizations partnered with the ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES to extend assistance to those affected by the recent typhoons.

A ceremonial hand-over of the donation was conducted after the messages of Gacal and the delegates.

“The pageant organizations turned over the donations intended for the victims of Typhoon Ulysses in Catanduanes Province and Marikina City. The said organizations have already been to different areas of Rizal and Marikina in the previous days to distribute relief packages,” Zata said.

In return, the military gave the beauty pageant delegates a memento in appreciation of their trust and support to the ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES.

“We thank the Ms. Chinatown and Mrs. Universe Philippines organizations for putting their confidence in the ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES to help our kababayans in need. They are already inspiring a lot of Filipinos with their beauty, talent, and compassion, and it is even more inspiring to see them as proactive agents of social change and exemplary models of good values by helping out typhoon victims. The ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES is delighted to join hands with the Miss Chinatown and Mrs. Universe Philippines organizations in this endeavor,” Gapay said in a statement. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News agency