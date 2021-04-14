﻿Be wary of fraudsters, SSS-Bicol tells members, pensioners

The Social Security System (SSS) in Bicol has reminded the public particularly its members and pensioners to report any suspicious and fraudulent activities in their locality.

Elenita Samblero, SSS vice president for Luzon Bicol Division, in a statement on Tuesday, said the reminder was issued after they received an official report from Buhi Municipal Police Station (MPS) in Camarines Sur regarding the conduct of an entrapment operation involving an individual who identified himself as an SSS personnel.

The suspect, who claimed to be a lawyer and SSS employee, demanded money from 18 victims in exchange for the processing of Unified Multi-Purpose Identification (UMID) card application and ATM cards, and offered employment to be encoders in the agency.

Samblero clarified that the UMID card application is temporarily suspended until further notice due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

She added that announcements of all vacant plantilla positions in the SSS are being published in the Civil Service Commission (CSC) website, leading newspapers, the SSS official website and social media accounts.

“All SSS-related announcements are posted on Facebook at ‘Philippine Social Security System’, Instagram at ‘mysssph’ Twitter at ‘PHLSSS’ and the SSS Viber community at ‘MYSSSPH updates’,” Samblero said.

Operatives of Buhi MPS served a warrant of arrest against the suspect for violation of Article 315 of the Revised Penal Code.

Samblero commended the men and women of the Buhi MPS for their immediate action.

“Your exemplary work ethic had an immense impact on the safety of your constituents, particularly our SSS members and pensioners in the locality. Rest assured that SSS will cooperate in order to solve this case and to prevent this incident from happening again,” she said.

Source: Philippines News Agency