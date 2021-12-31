﻿Be mindful of Rizal’s ideals, Lorenzana reminds Pinoys

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Thursday reminded Filipinos to be mindful of Dr. Jose Rizal’s ideals, courage, and his ultimate sacrifice, as the country marks the 125th anniversary of his martyrdom.

“In commemorating the life and legacy of Dr. Rizal, we are reminded of the continuing battles we face as a country, and how we can overcome them with the same devotion and courage as our national hero. May we always remember his ideals and the ultimate sacrifice he made to defend and uphold our nation’s dignity,” Lorenzana said in a statement.

Lorenzana also urged all Filipinos to keep bettering themselves and use Rizal’s heroism as inspiration and be a part of the change that will bring prosperity to the nation.

“Bagama’t nakamit na natin ang ating kalayaan, nawa’ y magsilbi pa ring inspirasyon ang kanyang kabayanihan upang pagbutihin natin ang ating mga sarili at maging kabahagi ng pag-unlad ng bayan (While we have attained our freedom, may Rizal’s heroism serve as inspiration for all of countrymen to better themselves and be a part of the change that will bring prosperity to the nation). Let us always strive to fulfill our responsibilities as dutiful citizens in the service of our countrymen, just as Dr. Rizal did,” he added.

Lorenzana said also said that Filipinos must also emulate Rizal’s love for knowledge as highlighted by the theme of “Rizal: Para sa Agham, Katotohanan, at Buhay.”

“As a pioneer in many scientific fields, Dr. Rizal valued the pursuit of knowledge. He believed that a nation must be enlightened and united to allow it to emerge from a dark period in its history. This fierce love for country, as manifested in his brilliant and enduring works, continues to inspire and move our people to action centuries hence,” he added.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) also encouraged Filipinos to follow the national hero’s example strengthening their individual self-discipline especially during this time of a pandemic.

This can be done through the practice of individual self-discipline, particularly in adhering to the minimum public health standards and in getting vaccinated as well as sharing the right information about the coronavirus disease 2019 ( Covid-19) prevention and its vaccines.

“As the new year is about to begin, I encourage people to rediscover self-discipline as exemplified by Dr. Jose Rizal’s life and writings. Discipline is the key for us to implement in our personal and professional lives new year resolutions. BIDA ang bawat disiplinadong Pilipino. Disiplina Muna,” DILG Secretary Eduardo Año said in a statement.

He added Rizal’s embodiment of discipline is one of the reasons he was chosen as the official icon of the Department’s “Disiplina Muna” national advocacy campaign and subsequent “BIDA ang May Disiplina: Solusyon sa Covid-19” campaign, which aims to rebuild the culture of discipline in our country.

It aims to encourage people to do their shared responsibility in the fight against Covid-19 by practicing “BIDA Plus” behaviors: B – Bawal walang mask; I – I-sanitize ang mga kamay, iwas-hawak sa mga bagay; D – Dumitansya ng isang metro; and A – Alamin ang totoong impormasyon, plus getting vaccinated.