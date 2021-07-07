﻿BDP projects take off; 98.8% of P16.4-B funds released: DILG exec

Progress on the funding of the various projects under the Barangay Development Program (BDP) is going smoothly with PHP16.4 billion already released by the Budget Department, a ranking official of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) said Monday.

“On the fund releases, the Joint Regional Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict or the JRTF-ELCAC has endorsed their request of 813 barangays to the DBM (Department of Budget Management) after a thorough review of documentary requirements,” DILG Localization of Executive Order 70 Project Management Office head Director Rene Valera said during the July 5 episode of “Tagged: Debunking Lies by Telling the Truth”.

Valera said as of June 30, 2021, the DBM had approved the funding of 812 barangays covering 2,276 projects through the issuance of Special Allotment Release Order (SARO) and the Notice of Cash Allocation (NCA) amounting to PHP16.24 billion.

Valera said the PHP16.24 billion released budget reflects 98.8 percent of the PHP16.44 billion allocation for the Support to Barangay Development Program (SBDP),

“On the other hand, the National Treasury through its regional offices released the Notice of Authority to Debit Account Issued (NADAI) to 509 barangays covering 1,441 projects credited to the account of provinces and cities where these barangays are located in 13 regions,” he added.

The BDP is a hallmark initiative of the National Task Force ELCAC with the end goal of bringing development and deliver various government programs in conflict-afflicted and geographically isolated villages that have been considered “cleared” from the influence of communist rebels.

He added that the remaining balance will be given to one barangay each in Batangas and Bulacan, and eight in Palawan.

Also, the distributed funds were used for 1,796 infrastructure and 480 non-infrastructure projects.

Funding for infrastructure projects is placed at PHP15.3 billion while those for non-infrastructure is PHP940 million.

Valera added that the infrastructure projects were disaggregated in the following:

* 926 farm-to-market road projects in 745 barangays with the total cost of PHP11.61 billion and those costs range from PHP500,000 to 20 million for each;

* 156 health stations in 149 barangays with a total cost of PHP492 million. Each project cost ranges from PHP320,000 to PHP15 million;

* 135 school building projects in 118 barangays with a total cost of PHP570 million. Each project cost ranges from PHP600,000 to PHP20 million;

* 516 water and sanitation projects in 402 barangays with a total cost of PHP2.39 billion. Each project ranges from PHP100,000 to PHP20 million;

* On the reconstruction, rehabilitation, repair, and other similar projects in connection with the occurrence of natural or induced calamities, there are 25 projects in 19 barangays with a total cost of PHP87.2 million. Each project ranges from PHP1 million to PHP12 million.

Valera said seven barangays are recipients of housing projects with a total cost of PHP22.4 million, with each project cost ranging from PHP2 million to PHP5 million.

“On electrification projects, we have 170 in 154 barangays, with a total cost of PHP482.48 million,” he added. “Each project ranges from PHP100,000 to PHP 20 million.”

“While for the agricultural projects, livelihood and technical vocational training, we have 110 barangays for a total of 200 projects, with a total cost of PHP328.9 million. Each project cost ranges from PHP10,000 to PHP12 million,” he said.

On assistance to indigent families, the DILG official said they have 100 projects in 71 barangays with a total cost of PHP110.25 million.

Each project ranges from PHP100,000 to PHP5 million.

For the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) containment efforts, he said they have nine vaccination/immunization and other health-related projects in nine barangays with a total cost of PHP22.5 million.

Each project cost ranges from one million to PHP7.5 million, he added

Source: Philippines News Agency