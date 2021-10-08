﻿BCDA remittance to gov’t hits PHP128-B in nearly 3 decades

The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) has contributed a total of PHP128 billion to the national government for nearly 30 years, BCDA president and chief executive officer Vivencio Dizon said.

Reporting to President Rodrigo Duterte during the Talk to the People Wednesday, Dizon said the biggest proceeds during the Duterte administration reached PHP48 billion from 2016 to September this year.

“(W)e are very proud and happy to report that under your administration, the five years of your administration to date, BCDA has already collected a record PHP48 billion, the highest of any administration since its creation by far, and almost double that of the previous administration,” he said.

From 1992 to 1998, BCDA’s contribution to the national coffers reached PHP30 billion; PHP2 billion were remitted between 1998 and 2001; PHP20 billion from 2001 to 2010; and PHP26 billion from 2010 to 2016.

“BCDA under your administration has given the highest contribution to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP): PHP34.2 billion,” Dizon said. “This is by far the highest ever, even eclipsing, Mr. President, the contributions to the AFP from 1993 to 2010.”

Dizon, who is also the National Task Force Against Covid-19 deputy chief implementer, said PHP24.3 billion of the proceeds to the AFP went to AFP modernization fund and PHP10 billion for replication of military facilities of the Navy, the Army, and the Air Force.

Under the Republic Act 7227, the BCDA has given the authority to develop former military bases and generate funds for AFP modernization.

Source: Philippines News Agency