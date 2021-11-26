﻿Bayugan City logs zero Covid-19 cases in 4 days

The City of Bayugan in Agusan del Sur has registered zero coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases from November 21 to 24, the Department of Health (DOH) 13 (Caraga) reported on Thursday.

Bayugan City has 11 active Covid-19 cases and 1,759 cumulative recoveries as of November 24, the DOH-13 said.

Zero infection has also been reported in the cities of Butuan and Tandag in Surigao del Sur on November 24 and in Bislig City from November 23 to 24, the health office said.

A single case of infection was recorded in one town in Agusan del Norte, and nine cases in five municipalities of Agusan del Sur on Wednesday.

In Surigao del Norte and Surigao del Sur, only one case each was recorded by the DOH-13.

In the province of Dinagat Islands, only four infections were recorded in one town.

As of Thursday, the Caraga region has logged 48,858 Covid-19 infections with 46,619 recoveries and 1,869 deaths.

Active cases in the region stand at 370.

Source: Philippines News Agency