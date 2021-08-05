﻿Baybay City’s 828 youth council officials get cash subsidy

At least 828 Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials on Wednesday received for the first time their monthly subsidy from Baybay City government in Leyte.

The youth council officials who received PHP1,800 each came from 92 villages of the city. Mayor Jose Carlos Cari led the pay-out at the city hall complex.

“The PHP1,800 is the accumulated total amount of the subsidy allowance for the period of January to June,” said Baybay City SK Federation President Mark Michael Un-lucay in a phone interview on Thursday.

Earlier, the city council of Baybay approved City Ordinance No. 31, series of 2020 or “an ordinance granting subsidy as allowance under aid to the barangay’s Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) councilors, secretaries, and treasurers of the city prescribing guidelines for its implementation, providing funds thereof and for other purposes.”

The said ordinance authored by Un-lucay, provides a monthly allowance worth PHP300 to said officials of the youth council.

The amount is just initial and may be increased by the city government in the future depending on the availability of funds.

To receive the benefit, the SK officials must be appointed as members representing the youth sector of the different barangay (village) special councils which includes the development council, drug abuse, child protection, peace and order, disaster risk reduction and management, ecological solid waste management, physical fitness and sports development, nutrition, and peacekeeping action team.

SK chairmen who are receiving a monthly benefit are not included in the distribution of monthly allowance.

Source: Philippines News Agency