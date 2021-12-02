﻿’Bayanihan’ vax drive boosts inoculation figures in CDO

The average number of individuals being vaccinated daily in the city has improved since the three-day national coronavirus disease 2019 vaccination drive started on Monday, the local government said Wednesday.

Mayor Oscar Moreno said via online conference before the “Bayanihan, Bakunahan” of the national government, the city only recorded an average of 10,000 individuals vaccinated daily.

But in the first two days of the three-day mass vaccination drive, the city has administered a total of 24,448 vaccines on November 29; and 29,183 on November 30, despite a technical glitch that caused delays on Monday.

“We are hoping these figures will get higher today (Dec. 1), with at least (another) 50,000,” Moreno said.

He said the city has vaccinated 800,000 individuals and needs 200,000 more to reach the one-million mark, which also serves as an indicator of hitting the minimum population protection figures.

Meanwhile, Dr. Teodoro Yu Jr., medical officer of the city health office, said some vaccination sites even extended their operation until 8:30 p.m. on the second day to cater to the rest of the individuals who lined up for their first dose inoculation.

He said there are still senior citizens under the A2 category, and individuals with co-morbidities under A3, who have not yet been vaccinated, and urged them to get the jabs during the three-day vaccination drive.

“To the friends and relatives of these senior citizens, explain and guide them about the relevance and importance of getting the vaccines for their protection,” Yu said.

Source: Philippines News Agency