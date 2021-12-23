﻿’Bayanihan, Bakunahan’ 2nd wave administers 5M vax doses

A total of 5,056,186 doses of vaccines against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) have been administered so far during the extended “Bayanihan, Bakunahan” campaign, the National Vaccination Operations Center (NVOC) reported on Wednesday.

In a televised public briefing, NVOC member Dr. Kezia Lorraine Rosario noted the figure covers the vaccination activities from December 15 to 21.

“Today, mayroon na tayong 45.2 million fully vaccinated. Tapos yesterday, nakikita natin na 62 percent ng ating vaccination na ginawa (we have 45.2 million fully vaccinated. Then yesterday, we saw 62 percent of the vaccination we did). Yesterday was really for the administration of second doses,” she said.

Rosario said the national government could still administer more than one million doses of Covid-19 jabs based on the results and data gathered since Monday.

With the threat of the Omicron variant, the NVOC has been advocating the full vaccination of Filipinos and is optimistic about reaching its target of 54 million fully vaccinated individuals this year.

“Alam natin na pagod na tayo (We know we’re already tired) but we cannot have our guards down,” she said.

Rosario reminded the public that getting vaccinated is the best gift every Filipino could give to their families and communities this holiday season.

She also urged the public not to choose or wait for their preferred vaccine brand before deciding to be inoculated against Covid-19.

