﻿Bayanihan 2 cash aid recipients get P435-M: DSWD

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has distributed the government’s emergency subsidy program (ESP) to over 64,000 beneficiaries amounting to about PHP435 million.

In an update on Tuesday, the agency said it has given cash aid to 14,603 family beneficiaries who were under granular lockdown since Sept. 13.

As of 8 p.m. of Dec. 6, DSWD said 50,236 beneficiaries also received the aid.

They were part of those who did not receive financial assistance under the Social Amelioration Program (SAP) and were identified as ‘additional beneficiaries’ of the ESP.

The qualified ESP beneficiaries received PHP83.1 million while the additional beneficiaries got PHP352.7 million.

DSWD spokesperson Irene Dumlao, in a Viber message, said the ESP under Bayanihan 2 should not be confused with SAP.

“These are not the same beneficiaries with SAP,” she clarified.

According to the agency’s guidelines, families who will qualify to receive the ESP are those affected low-income families in areas under gradual lockdown; those qualified families, but were not granted SAP 1 and 2 subsidies under Republic Act 11469; and recently returned overseas Filipino workers who belong to a low-income family and are physically residing in an area under granular lockdown.

They are entitled to receive an emergency cash subsidy ranging from PHP5,000 to PHP8,000 regardless of the number of times that their area has been declared under granular lockdown, and regardless of any extension of the declared lockdown.

Meanwhile, there was no response from DSWD yet regarding the target beneficiaries for the ESP.

Additionally, the DSWD has also recently announced the completion of SAP 2 implementation with more than 14.2 million family beneficiaries.

It has exceeded its target of 14.1 million families.

Source: Philippines News agency