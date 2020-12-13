﻿Batanes residents keep the faith through ‘confession on wheels’

The parish priest of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Basco, Batanes has been driving around the community, using his tricycle as a mobile confessional box to prepare young parishioners for their first Holy Communion and others for their prayer of concession.

Fr. Ronaldo Manabat, who recently started his “Mobile Kumpisalan”, drives his tricycle with a wooden frame and thatched roof.

Last Dec. 8, he personally took the confession of children, who then had their First Communion in time for the feast of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception.

“The parishioners welcomed the idea and they are very happy especially those homebound who are not allowed to go out due to health protocols,” Manabat told the Philippine News Agency through a social media chat on Saturday.

Parishioners who go to confession are required to wear face masks and face shields, as well as observe physical distancing as the priest brings the sacrament to people’s doorsteps.

Manabat said the confession on wheels is being availed of by both the youth and middle-aged people. He said his tricycle is disinfected with alcohol after every person gets on board for confession.

“In last week’s launching, about 100 people have been catered by us. The activity will go on until the Advent season and our targets include the impaired, home-bound, children and senior citizens,” he said.

The priest said he wants to make the confession available to the parishioners so that that they could keep the faith amid the coronavirus disease pandemic.

The Sacrament of Penance, commonly called the Sacrament of Reconciliation or Confession, is one of the seven such rituals of faith of the Catholic Church.

Source: Philippines News agency