﻿Batac City tagged as ASF red zone

The city of Batac in Ilocos Norte has been tagged as a red zone area due to an outbreak of African swine fever (ASF).

City Mayor Albert Chua confirmed this on Wednesday after blood samples of 12 out of the 15 tested pigs were found positive of the viral disease.

A boar for hire in the sub-villages of Surgui and Nagbaksan in Tabug village was theorized to have triggered the spread, according to locals in the area.

At present, massive surveillance operation is ongoing to prevent the further spread of the disease. Culling procedures are also being conducted in the affected areas, particularly those that are within the 500-meter radius.

The city government has also ordered the closure of borders of red zone areas, preventing the entry or exit of hogs and processed meat.

The Ilocos Norte government, through the Provincial Veterinary Office, assured help is underway for the affected hog raisers.

Losses from ASF in the province have reached over PHP50 million and the estimated worth of damage may increase further if the viral disease is not contained.

Affecting close to 900 farmers, ASF red zones now include the municipalities of Solsona, Marcos, Nueva Era, Dingras, Vintar, Banna, Carasi, and Piddig as well as both cities of Laoag and Batac City.

