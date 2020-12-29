﻿Bataan solon ready to face probe on reported DPWH kickback

The province’s first district solon identified by President Rodrigo Duterte as one of the members of the House of Representatives allegedly involved in anomalous transactions regarding projects of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Tuesday denied such allegation.

“I am shocked to hear that my name was mentioned by the President in a list of congressmen allegedly involved in anomalies in their projects. Public service has never been a money-making venture for me or my family whose good name is highly esteemed in Bataan,” Rep. Geraldine Roman said on her social media page.

“I am comforted by the fact that the President clarified that there is no verified information in this regard. I am open to any investigation to establish the truth on this matter and I am sure that my honor will be vindicated. My conscience is clear,” she said.

Roman, on her second term, is the first transgender woman to be elected in Congress. Her press relations officer said she is already in Manila although sources said she is still in Pamplona, Spain.

First District Engineer Erlindo Flores, Jr. said he does not know if it was true that Roman was receiving kickback out of DPWH projects

“Hindi kami magkasama sa isang bahay ng congresswoman kaya wala akong masasabi tungkol sa sinabi ng Pangulo na humihingi ang congresswoman ng kickback sa mga public works project (The congresswoman and I are not staying in one house. So, I have nothing to say about the President saying that the congresswoman is asking for a kickback in public works projects),” the district engineer said in an interview.

He said that DPWH identifies projects for every district but approval and budgeting of the projects pass the two houses of Congress.

Flores said the President did not mention any names of contractors who made the payout for the alleged kickbacks.

He added that the President himself admitted that there is still no strong evidence yet linking the congressmen in anomalies and are still subject to further investigation.

Source: Philippines News agency