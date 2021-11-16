﻿Bataan placed under Alert Level 2 status

Less stringent protocols against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) have been observed in malls and fast food chains here as the national Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) placed the entire province under Alert Level 2 from November 15-30, 2021.

More dine-in customers were given entry in restaurants and children were allowed inside malls for the first time in almost two years.

Under Alert Level 2, eateries are permitted a 50-percent indoor venue capacity for fully vaccinated individuals and those 18 years old and below, even if they are not vaccinated. A 70-percent outdoor venue capacity is also allowed.

Children were disallowed in malls and fast food restaurants since the pandemic hit the province in March 2020 until Nov. 14, 2021, when Alert Level 3 implementation that started on November 1 ended.

However, social distancing, registration of all people entering the fast food chains and malls and taking of body temperature are still strictly imposed.

“Ang pagluluwag na ito sa mga alituntunin sa ating komunidad ay nagpapatunay lamang na patuloy na bumababa ang bilang ng mga kaso ng coronavirus disease sa ating lalawigan kung kaya’t mas lalo pa nating isabuhay ang pagsunod sa mga minimum health protocols upang mapanatili ang mababang kaso ng Covid-19 sa ating probinsya (The easing of the regulations in our community proves only the continuous decline in the number of coronavirus disease in our province. Thus, we must comply with minimum health protocols to maintain the low cases of Covid-19 in our province),” Governor Albert Garcia said in a social media post on Monday.

He urged those included under priority groups A1-A5 to undergo vaccination to have added protection against the virus.

He said that as of Saturday, those who tested positive for Covid-19 reached 29,300 with the remaining 291 active cases and 11 new confirmed cases.

Thirty-one new recoveries were also recorded that pushed the number of those who beat the dreaded disease to 27,824.

However, the total number of deaths rose to 1,185 with the addition of one new casualty, a 65-year old man from Samal town.

Source: Philippines News Agency