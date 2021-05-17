﻿Bataan logs 52 new Covid-19 recoveries

This province has logged 52 new recoveries from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), bringing the total number of those who have beaten the dreaded disease to 5,682.

The Provincial Health Office (PHO) also reported on Monday that 62 new cases were recorded, which pushed the number of those found positive of the virus to 7,181, out of which 1,264 are active infections.

Also, the total number of deaths due to Covid-19 reached 235 after four were added to the list.

Mariveles town has the most number of new recoveries with 22, followed by Orion with 13, this city with six, Hermosa with four, Dinalupihan with three, and two each from Morong and Orani.

The new confirmed cases are 16 from Balanga City, nine from Hermosa, eight each from Mariveles and Dinalupihan, five from Orani, four from Orion, three each from Pilar, Morong and Limay and one each from Abucay, Bagac and Samal.

The new casualties, on the other hand, are three women aged 50, 69 and 82, and an 83-year-old man, all from this city.

Meanwhile, a total of 18,553 medical and non-medical front-liners and senior citizens in Bataan have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

