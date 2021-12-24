﻿Bataan holds donation drive for ‘Odette’ victims

The provincial government here Thursday launched a donation drive for the victims of Typhoon Odette while the Catholic Diocese of Balanga pledged to share with them its church collections for December 25 and 26.

“Nananawagan tayo sa lahat nang nagnanais na magpaabot ng tulong sa ating mga kababayang sinalanta ng bagyong Odette (We are calling on all those who want to extend help to our countrymen hit by Typhoon Odette),” Governor Albert Garcia said in a social media post.

Garcia said cash donations could be sent to the provincial government through the Land Bank of the Philippines, GCash, or PayMaya accounts.

“Tayo rin ay tatanggap ng mga maiinom na tubig, canned goods, damit, kumot, gamut, at hygiene kits. Dulot ng kasalukuyang pandemya ay hindi muna natin pinapayuhan ang pagbibigay ng mga pinaglumaang damit (We will also accept drinking water, canned goods, clothes, blankets, medicines, and hygiene kits. Due to the ongoing pandemic, we will not advise the giving of old clothes),” he said.

Donations in kind could be brought to The Bunker, the seat of the provincial government, Garcia said, adding that all contributions would be dispatched immediately to the needy.

He said the provincial government is also readying financial assistance of a still-undisclosed amount as additional assistance to victims of the typhoon.

“Nawa’y patuloy nating isabuhay ang tunay na diwa ng Pasko – ang pagbibigayan at pagmamalasakit sa bawat isa (May we continue to practice the true spirit of Christmas – the giving and caring for each other),” the governor said.

Meanwhile, Bishop Ruperto C. Santos said the Diocese of Balanga would share with the victims the second collection during Holy Masses in all churches in the province’s 11 towns and one city on December 25 and 26.

The Bataan prelate said the donation would be the church’s gift of compassion and charity for the typhoon victims.

Source: Philippines News Agency