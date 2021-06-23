﻿Bataan gears up for essential workers’ vaccination

BALANGA CITY, Bataan – The Provincial Health Office (PHO) on Wednesday announced that it is preparing for the coronavirus disease 2019 vaccine rollout for those belonging to A4 category or essential workers.

PHO chief Dr. Rosanna Buccahan said online registration will be for institution-based workers where only authorized representatives of companies, organizations or businesses will be allowed to register their employees and receive the QR code.

Freelance essential workers, on the other hand, are advised to coordinate and register with their barangays.

Buccahan said vaccination for the first dose continues for groups A1 (medical front-liners), A2 (senior citizens), A3 (persons with comorbidities), and the second dose for A1 and A2.

Latest PHO report showed 58,541 individuals received their first dose while 15,366 were done with their second jab.

Governor Albert Garcia announced Bataan received from the Department of Health (DOH) a total of 62,480 single-dose Sinovac, 2,420 multi-dose (10-12) vial AstraZeneca, and 10,234 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, including the new arrivals.

The governor said 8,772 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines arrived on June 21 and were immediately distributed to 18 inoculation sites in 11 towns and one city in the province.

“These vaccines are reserved for the first dose of those belonging to the A1, A2 and A3. According to Emergency Use Authorization for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, those aged 16 and 17 may receive such vaccines if they belong to the A3 and are accompanied by their parents on the day of vaccination,” Garcia said in Filipino.

“Currently, the Bataan People’s Center, Vista Mall-Bataan, and inoculation sites throughout the province remain open so that we can vaccinate more. Again, I ask for your cooperation and unity with our purpose to immediately achieve herd immunity so that we can overcome Covid-19),” the governor said in an interview.

Meanwhile, the latest PHO Covid-19 update showed that the number of confirmed cases rose to 10,306 with 1,333 active cases after the addition of 34 new infections.

Those who recovered reached 8,637 after 57 new recoveries while deaths at 336 with the reported four new fatalities

