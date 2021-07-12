﻿Bataan fisherfolk get P500-K post-harvest equipment from BFAR

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) regional office here is continuously providing livelihood support to fisherfolk in Bataan to help mitigate the effects of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

The BFAR, through the Provincial Fisheries Office, awarded on Monday some PHP500,000 worth of post-harvest equipment to fisher-members of the Rural Improvement Club of Orani in Bataan.

The move is part of the BFAR’s Fisheries Livelihood Support Program funded through the Bayanihan II Inclusive Enterprise Development Project.

BFAR Regional Director Wilfredo Cruz, together with Orani Vice Mayor Emmanuel Roman, Municipal Agriculture Office officer-in-charge Felicito Razon and Provincial Fishery Officer Romina Yutuc, led the awarding rites aimed at ensuring a sustainable livelihood for fishers especially during this time of a health crisis.

“The distribution of equipment was aimed at supporting the food security and sustainable income for the fisherfolk,” Cruz said in an official social media post.

Last June 30, BFAR awarded the “Samahang Ugnayan sa Pangisdaan” of Orion town a fish processing technology demonstration package for smoking and bottling.

The agency has also conducted training on fish deboning, smoking and bottling to enhance the skills and knowledge of the fisherfolk and fish traders on technologies for increased income.

Cruz said value-added activities such as these are among the interventions being pursued by their bureau to cut post-harvest losses.

Source: Philippines News Agency