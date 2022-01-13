﻿Bataan 1st district office temporarily closed due to Covid-19

Rep. Geraldine Roman on Wednesday said her first district office here will be temporarily closed “until further notice” after some of her staff were tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“As much as we would like to reopen our district office sooner and continue to provide quality public service to our constituents in the first district of Bataan, we regret to inform you that we have been notified yesterday (Tuesday) that some of our staff tested positive for Covid-19 after our routine swabbing last Monday,” Roman said in social media post.

She said some of her staff contracted the virus despite being fully vaccinated and strictly following health and safety protocols.

The office, she said, will be closed indefinitely for disinfection and sanitation.

“Rest assured that we will continue to monitor the situation closely and strictly follow all health and safety protocols to protect our team and constituents. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and we appreciate your understanding, patience, and continued support,” Roman said.

The office serves Roman’s constituents from the towns of Dinalupihan, Hermosa, Orani, Samal, Abucay, and Morong while the law dividing Bataan from two to three districts will still be in effect in the May 2022 elections.

Dinalupihan and Morong, together with Mariveles and Bagac from the second district belong to the newly created third district.

Meanwhile, a total of 276 new confirmed cases were reported in the entire province as of January 11, bringing the total active infections to 1,363 and the total caseload to 30,992.

The province’s recoveries reached 28,335 while the death toll is at 1,224.

Source: Philippines News Agency