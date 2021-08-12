﻿Basilan 1 win away from VisMin Cup title

Basilan moved to within a win from clinching the inaugural Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup championship after edging Mandaue, 96-91, in Game 2 of the Southern Finals at the Pagadian City Gymnasium on Thursday night.

Despite an improved performance from Mandaue that even saw the team leading after the first quarter and threatening for a comeback win, Basilan remained composed in the end as it remains undefeated since the start of the Mindanao leg at 12-0.

Already settling in after playing for the first time in three months on Wednesday night, Mandaue banked on its defense during the first quarter that led to six Basilan turnovers and took a 20-15 lead heading to the second.

But Basilan responded with a 31-point blast in the second period and entered halftime ahead, 46-43.

Basilan tried to blow the game wide open in the second half after opening a 12-point cushion, 83-71, with 7:41 remaining.

Mandaue, however, went on a 10-0 run that cut the lead down to two, 83-81, with 5:12 to go.

But off a television timeout, Michael Mabulac scored on back-to-back baskets that sparked an 8-0 run that would eventually seal the win for Basilan.

“It was an ugly win, but a win is a win. KCS (Mandaue) played with character and they showed so much perseverance today,” said Basilan head coach Jerson Cabiltes, whose team could finish the job on Friday night in Game 3 of the best-of-five series.

Jonathan Uyloan led Basilan with 19 points on five three-pointers, two rebounds, two assists, and four steals.

Jay Collado added 17 points, five rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

Mabulac tallied a double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds alongside two assists.

Rhaffy Octobre put up 27 points on 9-for-13 shooting including 5-of-7 triples, six rebounds, and four assists for Mandaue, which now needs to complete a reverse sweep in three straight nights to steal the grand finals away from Basilan.

Source: Philippines News Agency