﻿BARMM turns over P4.2-M school building in Maguindanao

The Ministry of Basic, Higher, and Technical Education in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MBHTE-BARMM), through its Education Facilities Section, has turned over a PHP4.2-million school building to the Schools’ Division of Maguindanao II.

In a statement Tuesday, MBHTE Minister Mohagher Iqbal said the modern single-story, two-classroom flagship building was turned over to the Ambolodto Elementary School Annex in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao.

“The turnover was held Monday, the first working day of 2022 for educators in the region,” Iqbal said.

Aside from the building, he said, learning materials were also given to the educators to improve teaching methods and education aids.

The building was funded under the region’s 2020 Contingent Fund.

Iqbal said education is among the priorities of the current BARMM leadership.

“There are two types of education in this world – revealed knowledge and acquired knowledge. Seeking both should be strengthened for us to deal properly with the worldly affairs and affairs in the hereafter,” he said. “Education is the key to success in this world and in the hereafter.”

School officials and parents in the village expressed their appreciation and gratitude to the BARMM government under the leadership of Chief Minister Ahod Ibrahim for the educational support given to them and the provision of facilities for the benefit and welfare of both students and teachers.

The BARMM-MBHTE motto for education is “No Bangsamoro child should be left behind.”

Source: Philippines News Agency