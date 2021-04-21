﻿BARMM to distribute life-saving vehicles to LGUs

To boost responses to calamities and disasters, the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government – Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MILG-BARMM) is set to provide emergency vehicles to selected local government units (LGUs) in the region.

Before its scheduled dispersal on Friday afternoon, BARMM Chief Minister Ahod B. Ebrahim, together with MILG Minister Naguib Sinarimbo, inspected the five fire trucks, five police cars, and four ambulances that will be given to the different priority LGUs in the region.

Two ambulances are for the Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence (READi), the emergency response unit of BARMM, and the other two are for the provincial government of Tawi-Tawi, said Sinarimbo, who is also BARMM spokesperson.

He said the emergency vehicles would supplement the ministry’s preparedness and response program under the internal security services.

“Regarding the fire trucks, the MILG has a deployment agreement with the Bureau of Fire Protection on who among the priority LGUs will receive the emergency vehicles,” he said.

Sinarimbo said the BARMM government would continue its mandate to strengthen the region’s emergency response capability, particularly in attending to the immediate needs of calamity-affected communities. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency