﻿BARMM students’ perseverance amid pandemic lauded

COTABATO CITY – Minister Mohagher Iqbal of the Ministry of Basic, Higher, Technical Education of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MBHTE-BARMM) lauded Friday the region’s students for their perseverance and for completing their education amid the pandemic.

“I know this accomplishment is particularly significant due to various teaching and learning challenges caused by the Covid-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) pandemic. Hence, I commend you not only for your commitment to learn and realize your academic goals but also for defying the odds,” Iqbal said in his online message to all graduating students in the region.

He assured learners, who still have a long way to go, that the MBHTE would prioritize their well-being.

With the region’s education code in place, he said, the MBHTE would work towards an educational system that prioritizes young people’s intellectual, physical, moral, and spiritual development and prepares them to become future leaders and professionals of this nation.

He said to achieve this, the MBHTE would ensure that the educational system consists of a relevant, balanced, and inclusive academic curriculum or skills training program, proper and safe school facilities, and quality teachers and education managers for all Bangsamoro students.

“Do not be frustrated if you do not realize your career plans immediately after graduation because it takes time to build a career,” he advised college graduates.

He said life is not a race, but instead a journey that one must tread sensibly.

“Exemplify professionalism and focus on putting integrity in your work,” Iqbal said.

Commencement activities in BARMM schools were held via Zoom and other forms of online ceremonies

Source: Philippines News Agency