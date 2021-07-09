﻿BARMM solons to prioritize passage of 10 salient reg’l laws

Members of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority – Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BTA-BARMM) have agreed to prioritize the enactment of 10 key legislative measures for this year.

This, after BTA members, completed Thursday their four-day strategic planning for the passage of BARMM priority measures under the European Union-funded Support to Bangsamoro Transition program.

“In general, the local government, electoral, and revenue codes remained the priority bills of the parliament,” BTA Majority Floor Leader Lanang Ali Jr. said in a statement Friday.

He identified seven other important measures that are set for passage this year as the Bangsamoro Agro-Fishery Code; Bangsamoro Labor Code; Budget/ Appropriations Act (FY 2022); Law Strengthening or Replacing the Regional Madrasah Graduate Education Act of 2003; Indigenous People Code; Bangsamoro Research and Development Agenda; and the creation of Ranao Development Authority.

Ali, a lawyer, said though the list of target legislation serves as a guide to keeping the parliament on track, and will not limit the BTA-BARMM, the region’s interim lawmaking body, from passing more legislation necessary for securing the welfare and development of the region.

“At least, we have a clearer direction now as to what bills, from the standpoint of the BARMM Cabinet and the BTA, must be prioritized in our upcoming sessions,” he said.

BARMM Cabinet Secretary Mohd Asnin Pendatun, meanwhile, said other pressing bills included the enactment of the region’s gender and development code, the establishment of the children’s code, the creation of a youth development center, and the determination of transitional justice, among others.

Currently, there are 114 bills and 434 resolutions filed before the BTA plenary.

Source: Philippines News Agency