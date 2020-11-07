﻿BARMM registers 216 Covid-19 recoveries

A total of 216 patients have recovered from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) across the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) as of Friday night, the regional health office reported.

“We are really trying our best to flatten the curve,” Dr. Amirel Usman, acting minister of the Ministry of Health – BARMM, said on Saturday.

Usman also noted six new Covid-19 infections in the region as of Friday night.

Of the cumulative 2,154 Covid-19 cases since March, the region has logged 1,773 recoveries for an 82 percent recovery rate.

“The recovery figures are very encouraging, and we remain (at) the bottom of the regions nationwide as having the lowest number of Covid-19 cases,” Mohd Asnin Pendatun of the BARMM’s Inter-Agency Task Force on Covid-19, said in a separate interview.

Active cases are at 303 with Maguindanao having 118; Lanao del Sur, 102; Sulu, 49; Basilan, 30; and Tawi-Tawi, 4.

The number of Covid-19-related deaths stands at 78.

Source: Philippines News Agency