﻿BARMM raises tally during massive vax drive

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has managed to increase its daily vaccination rate and achieve at least 40 percent of target, according to Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje on Friday.

The region, composed of Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi provinces and Marawi City, also extended the three-day massive vaccination campaign to two more days until Friday.

Data from the BARMM’s Ministry of Health showed that as of November 26, a total of 676,574 have been immunized out of its 2.9 million target, the lowest achievement rate in the country.

There were 340 vaccination centers in the entire BARMM set up for the “Bayanihan, Bakunahan” vaccination drive and a committed target of 164,304 doses daily.

The sites were increased to 570 on Thursday and Friday to accommodate more, according to the region’s Ministry of Health website.

“In terms of committed target, we are happy to report about 40 percent (was achieved). Dati-rati napakababa ng BARMM (Before, BARMM is always among the lowest),” said Cabotaje, also the National Vaccination Operations Center chairperson, during the Laging Handa public briefing.

“But we need to push, kaya gusto nilang mag-extend. Nandun na ‘yung momentum (But we need to push, that’s why they wanted to extend. The momentum is there already),” she added.

Cabotaje said the national government has handed over the required logistics to assist the region and others with low turnout to scale up their vaccination campaigns.

BARMM is likewise struggling in transmitting its reports due to poor internet and telecommunications connections in far-flung communities.

Source: Philippines News Agency