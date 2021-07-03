﻿BARMM opens another Covid-19 facility in Maguindanao

Maguindanao has a new 100-bed isolation facility for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) patients in Buluan town.

Officials of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) on Friday inaugurated the facility, constructed at the compound of the Buluan District Hospital (BDH).

“With the Buluan isolation facility, the BARMM now has eight facility projects, two of which (are) still under construction, across the region,” Minister Eduard Guerra of the Ministry of Public Works (MPW) – BARMM, said.

Guerra said of the six operational isolation facilities, three are in Maguindanao, and one each in the provinces of Lanao del Sur, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi.

An isolation center in Malabang, Lanao del Sur is undergoing construction, while another facility in Basilan is set for turnover to the local government next week, he said.

Guerra said PHP27 million was allotted for each project with funding taken from the Office of BARMM Chief Minister Ahod “Murad” Ebrahim and the MPW.

“The budget for each project covers its construction, and supplies and materials,” he said.

Ministry of Health – BARMM Deputy Minister, Dr. Zul Qarneyn Abas, said they would allot about PHP1 million per month for the operation, maintenance, and other operating expenses of each facility.

Dr. Rizaldy Piang, BDH officer in charge, said their new isolation facility would cater to the health care needs of patients from the towns of Buluan, Pandag, Paglat, Mangudadatu, General Salipada K Pendatun, and Paglas in Maguindanao.

He added that nearby towns in Region 12 (Soccsksargen) could also be admitted to the facility.

“With this facility, we expect that we can help mitigate the risks posed by the life-threatening disease,” Piang said.

Maguindanao has 149 active cases of Covid-19.

