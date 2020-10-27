﻿BARMM logs lowest single-day Covid-19 infection

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has recorded the lowest coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) single-day tally of a lone infection as of Monday evening.

The BARMM’s Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement on Tuesday that the lone case was the lowest Covid-19 tally since March 18.

“This is the lowest single-day tally on infected persons in the region comprising the provinces of Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, and the cities of Marawi and Lamitan,” said Dr. Amirel Usman, acting BARMM health minister.

Usman said the lone case was from Basilan province, bringing the total confirmed cases in the region to 1,590–still the lowest in the country at the regional level.

Active cases are at 337 with 65 deaths.

Usman said BARMM recorded no new recoveries in the region as of Monday evening.

Meanwhile, in Region 12 (Soccsksargen), the Department of Health reported Tuesday that 55 patients recovered from the virus, raising the number of recovered patients to 1,768, for a 70 percent recovery rate.

Also on Monday, 64 new cases have been reported in Soccsksargen, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 2,518. Active cases are at 671, with 78 deaths.

Soccsksargen comprises the provinces of South Cotabato, North Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, and Sarangani, and also the cities of Cotabato, Kidapawan, Tacurong, Koronadal, and General Santos.

