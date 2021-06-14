﻿BARMM logs 110 new Covid-19 recoveries

Another 110 patients recovered from coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), the region’s Ministry of Health (MOH) reported.

Latest data as of Sunday night showed that the region’s recovery rate is at 85 percent or 6,479 out of a cumulative total of 7,626 infections since March last year.

“We remain on alert amid the new recoveries. There is no room for complacency,” Dr. Bashary Latiph, BARMM health minister, said here Monday.

Latiph said 71 new cases were also reported — 28 of whom are from Cotabato City, 26 from Lanao del Sur, 12 from Sulu, and five from Basilan. This brought the active cases in the region to 863.

“We are closely watching over Cotabato City, Maguindanao, and Lanao del Sur that have a high number of Covid cases,” Latiph said.

Out of the region’s 863 active cases, Cotabato City has 317, followed by Maguindanao with 194; Lanao del Sur, 123; Sulu, 117; Basilan, 93 and Tawi-Tawi, 19.

“The island-provinces of Basilan and Tawi-Tawi have managed to keep their Covid cases low that somehow inspired us to give our best in the battle against the virus,” Latiph said.

The region’s death toll stands at 284

Source: Philippines News Agency