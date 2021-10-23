﻿BARMM leadership vows to support PRRD bets, Mayor Sara

The leadership of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) on Monday threw its support behind President Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s daughter Mayor Sara and all other candidates that the chief executive would be endorsing for next year’s elections.

In a statement, BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim said Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte has all the support of the Bangsamoro government and its leaders should she decide to abandon her mayoral bid and instead seek the highest post of the land.

“We are confident (she) will continue the legacy of peace and commitment to progress in Mindanao, especially in the BARMM,” Ebrahim said of Mayor Sara if ever she would later change her mind of joining the next presidential race.

Ebrahim issued the statement after President Duterte, during the filing of the candidacy of Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go on Saturday as a vice presidential candidate, hinted that Mayor Sara would seek the presidency with Go as her running mate.

Mayor Sara, for her part, has also filed on Saturday her certificate of candidacy for her third and final term as Davao City mayor.

After expressing his support for candidates President Duterte would be endorsing, Ebrahim said: “we likewise reiterate our immense appreciation to Pres. Duterte for recognizing the urgency and necessity of the postponement of the elections in the BARMM and consequently extending the transition period.”

Source: Philippines News Agency