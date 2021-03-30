﻿BARMM lawmakers urge PSC put up reg’l office

Members of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) have adopted a resolution urging the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) to create a regional office in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

“The BARMM does not have a PRC regional office despite being a home to a large number of registered professionals,” BTA Majority Floor Lanang Ali, Jr. told reporters here in an interview Monday.

He said proposed BTA Resolution No. 426 was a product of recent consolidated committee reports from the BTA’s Committee on Rules, and the Committee on Labor and Employment, regarding two initial proposed resolutions No. 339 and 415, authored by BTA colleagues Haron Abas and Safrullah Dipatuan, respectively, which both seeks the establishment of a PRC regional office.

“The establishment of a PRC – BARMM office provides Bangsamoro registered professionals convenient PRC transactions through reduction of effort, cost, and travel time to other areas outside the region, “ Ali said.

The resolution is anchored on Republic Act No. 8981 known as the “PRC Modernization Act of 2000,” which provides that the PRC is authorized to create regional offices to carry out their functions as mandated by law.

Ali said the office’s location is a subject of discussion between the BARMM’s Ministry of Labor and Employment and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) national office, through the Intergovernmental Relations Body (IGRB).

The IGRB deals with the relations of the Bangsamoro regional government and the national government. Ali said that MOLE Minister Romeo Sema is currently in talks with the DOLE and its attached agency, the PRC.

Source: Philippines News Agency