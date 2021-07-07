﻿BARMM-funded P400-M water system in Marawi City begins

The construction of a PHP400-million water system that would serve 40 villages in Marawi City began Tuesday as initiated by the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) government.

BARMM officials, led by Minister Naguib Sinarimbo of the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government (MILG), led the project’s groundbreaking ceremony in Barangay Pugaan in Marawi.

Sinarimbo said the Marawi Water Construction and Rehabilitation Project (MWCRP) is a joint venture of the BARMM and the provincial government of Lanao del Sur.

“The project will serve 40 barangays, which is not covered by the Task Force Bangon Marawi Rehabilitation Project and will complement the same,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

The national government earlier approved a PHP3.56-billion fund for the rehabilitation of Marawi City following the May 2017 siege staged by the Maute terrorist group.

Sinarimbo said the MWCRP is fully funded by the Office of BARMM Chief Minister Ahod “Murad” Ebrahim.

In the same ceremony, Sinarimbo also handed over checks representing 50 percent of the project cost to hasten the project’s implementation.

“This demonstrates the continuing commitment of the Bangsamoro government to respond to the needs of our communities and partner with willing and able LGUs (local government units) in the region,” he said.

Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal “Bombit” Adiong Jr. led other local officials in receiving the checks from Sinarimbo at the site on behalf of the Bangsamoro government

Source: Philippines News Agency