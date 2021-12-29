﻿BARMM eyes traditional marketplace revival in Maguindanao

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) is reviving the traditional stopover marketplace with modern facilities to jumpstart economic recovery in a Maguindanao town two years into the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic.

Lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo, BARMM interior minister, said Tuesday the village of Tambunan in Guindulungan town (former Talayan) will rise again and become another dynamic marketplace in Maguindanao.

“While it is modern and convenient, it will still carry the distinctive heritage of our region and its people,” Sinarimbo said a day after the signing of the memorandum of agreement (MOA) with Guindulungan Mayor Midpantao Midtimbang Jr. on the project on Monday.

“I have always known Tambunan as a marketplace of goods. Though this time around, it will not only be a marketplace of goods but ideas as well,” he added.

The MOA was for the construction of a modern integrated public terminal along the Cotabato-GenSan road of the town.

Sinarimbo declined to divulge the cost of the project pending a complete assessment by concerned BARMM agencies.

“The public terminal will feature amenities for passengers such as pasalubong and coffee shops, public toilets and baths, and comfortable waiting area for passengers,” Sinarimbo said.

He said the project is part of the local development package committed by Chief Minister Ahod Balawag “Murad” Ebrahim for the development of the region.

Source: Philippines News Agency