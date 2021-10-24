﻿BARMM cop chief orders intensified drive vs. loose guns

All police units across the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao have been ordered to intensify their drive against loose firearms, Brig. Gen. Eden T. Ugale, director for the Police Regional Office (PRO)-BARMM said Monday.

“This is one step to help ensure loose firearms are not used during the 2022 elections,” Ugale said in a statement released at Camp S.K. Pendatun, the headquarters of the PRO-BARMM here following the arrest of a couple and the recovery of a cache of high-powered guns.

On Saturday, police officers arrested in this town a member of the local Civilian Armed Force Geographical Unit (CAFGU) and his wife for selling firearms.

The arrest of CAFGU member Akay Awa, 50, and his wife Arbaya, 44, in Barangay Manion here came two days after police and Marine authorities in Malabang, Lanao del Sur seized unlicensed assorted firearms and explosives from private armed groups in a series of law enforcement operations.

Ugale said police confiscated from the Awa couple an M16 Rifle, two M14 rifles, one .45 caliber pistol, ammunition, and marked money.

“The militiaman and his wife agreed to sell the firearms to an undercover police agent and Barangay Manion was the handover area on Saturday night,” Ugale said.

He said Awa did not resist arrest when lawmen surrounded him and his wife.

Charges for violation of RA 10591 or the “Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act” are being readied against the couple.

Source: Philippines News Agency