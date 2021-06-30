﻿’Bakuna by the Sea’ for tourism sector rolls out

DAVAO CITY – The Department of Tourism (DOT) 11 (Davao region) supported the city government and the Davao Tourism Association (DATA) in holding a vaccination program for its stakeholders dubbed “Bakuna by the Sea” on Wednesday.

“We are thankful for the exemplary initiative of the city government and the private sector, especially that the tourism industry continues to brave the challenges of the Covid-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) pandemic,” DOT-11 Director Tanya Rabat Tan said in her speech during the launching ceremony.

The “Bakuna by the Sea” (Vaccination by the Sea) is held at a lush seaside tropical garden and coconut grove within the grounds of the Waterfront Insular Hotel Pavilion, providing a resort-like ambience to the entire vaccination process.

Along with other tourism-related organizations, the vaccination program will run until July 2.

A total of 2,000 tourism sector workers will initially benefit from this industry-led vaccination program.

It will also accommodate members of the Davao City media for the vaccination. The city government here has earmarked about 14,000 doses of Sinovac’s coronavirus vaccine (CoronaVac) for the inoculation.

The initial set of participants were requested to pre-register with the City Health Office to observe the required health protocols during the inoculation process.

“This vaccination program is the reboot that the industry truly needs, especially that a number of tourism establishments have closed down and thousands have lost their jobs,” Tan said.

She underscored the necessary protection that the vaccination program would yield for industry workers and tourists alike for tourism to truly recover.

Meanwhile, City Tourism Operations Office head Generose Tecson said the vaccination program is a manifestation of a beautiful working relationship between the private sector and the city government.

“I am very happy that Waterfront Davao, on its 60th anniversary, volunteered to sponsor the logistics for this activity,” Tecson said.

Meanwhile, Cherry Al-ag, president-elect of DATA, said the “Bakuna by the Sea” is a giant step towards attaining recovery and normalcy.

“I understand we still are in a difficult and very challenging time and the desire to recover and restart is there and one powerful way to do it is to get ourselves and our people vaccinated,” Al-ag said.

Source: Philippines News Agency