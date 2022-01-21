﻿Baguio’s active Covid-19 infections mostly mild, asymptomatic

Despite the continued surge in coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infections, the Department of Health in the Cordillera Administrative Region (DOH-CAR) said more than half of the region’s active cases are mild and asymptomatic.

In its latest Covid-19 tracker as of Wednesday night, the DOH-CAR said this translates to 5,684 out of 8,307 active case tally — 2,569 of whom are asymptomatic while 3,115 have mild symptoms.

Of the total, 76 are classified as cases with moderate symptoms, 18 are critical and 2,529 are for verification.

DOH-CAR assistant regional director and spokesperson Dr. Amelita Pangilinan said the high rate of vaccination in the region is seen as among the factors for the low rate of severe cases.

The DOH-CAR, in a separate report, showed that 1,016,122 individuals in the region have received complete doses of the Covid-19 vaccine while 132,990 have already been inoculated with booster shots.

With most cases categorized as mild and asymptomatic, the region’s hospital care utilization rate showed that Cordillera is under moderate risk with an average utilization rate of 61.83 percent.

Currently in use are 235 out of the 413 ward beds, 355 of the 517 isolation beds, 58 out of the 90 intensive care unit beds, and 19 out of the 81 mechanical ventilators.

The report also showed Kalinga has an 86.87 percent bed utilization rate and is under critical risk while Ifugao with 70.45 percent and Mountain Province with 72.90 percent bed utilization rate are under high risk.

Apayao with 65.12 percent and Baguio City with 65.96 percent bed utilization rates are under moderate risk.

Abra and Benguet province have 19.70 percent and 51.83 percent bed occupancy rates are under low risk.

Source: Philippines News Agency