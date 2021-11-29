﻿Baguio to implement ‘no plate, no travel’ ordinance

Motor vehicles with lost, missing, or no registration plates will no longer be allowed to ply the city’s thoroughfare with the approval on the third and final reading of an ordinance penalizing such.

Jordan Habbiling, information officer of the Baguio City Council, on Friday said the ordinance was passed during the last regular session on Monday.

Under the approved ordinance, owners of motor vehicles without registration plates attached either on the front or rear bumper or both, or motor vehicles using registration plates other than that issued exclusively for the vehicle shall be prohibited to ply the roads of the city.

He, however, said the policy exempts vehicles whose plate numbers were detached by an authorized person for traffic violation.

“Provided that the driver must show to the apprehending officer the temporary operator’s permit or the traffic citation ticket issued within 72 hours from apprehension,” he said.

Habbiling said the new ordinance requires that in the absence of a plate number, the conduction sticker, motor vehicle file number, or improvised registration plate permitted by the Land Transportation Office (LTO) will suffice.

A fine of PHP2,000 will be imposed on the motorist driving a vehicle without a registration plate, conduction sticker, MV file number, or temporary registration plate.

A separate fine of PHP5,000 will be imposed on motorists driving a motor vehicle with a different registration plate, conduction sticker, motor vehicle file number, or temporary registration plate other than that issued exclusively for the vehicle by the LTO.

The City Engineering Office-Traffic and Transport Management Division (CEO-TTMD) earlier reported that 2,166 license plates of motor vehicles and motorcycles were confiscated from 2010 to 2020 which have yet to be claimed by the owners.

The license plates were seized during the operations of the BCPO together with the traffic aides of the CEO-TTMD, the Public Order and Safety Division (POSD), and barangay officials for the implementation of Ordinance 07-1984 (Comprehensive Transportation and Traffic Regulations for the City of Baguio), and Administrative Order 116-2016 or the Operation Anti-Road Obstruction.

It was learned that among the reasons for the unclaimed license plates were the “high” penalties imposed for these traffic violations.

