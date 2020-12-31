﻿Baguio to greet New Year with lights show, pyro-musical event

The city’s already cool and pleasant ambiance will get more delightful as a drone light show featuring different formations and a simultaneous fireworks display will usher in the new year.

“It can be seen in different locations in the city and will be shown live on Facebook so that all residents can view it,” Mayor Benjamin Magalong told reporters on the sidelines of the Rizal Day commemoration program here Wednesday.

Magalong said from the original plan to hold the drone light show on Christmas and New Year, they decided to put it up on the evening of December 31 so residents could enjoy a longer show.

“It is a 30-minute show, longer than what was originally planned,” he said.

Magalong earlier said the show would cost PHP1.6 million but the organizer was doing it for free as their way of helping revive the local tourism industry.

He said the event would discourage people from lighting their own fireworks and pyrotechnics because there would be four other simultaneous fireworks displays after the drone show, at the stroke of midnight.

The Baguio Country Club, Camp John Hay, Grand Sierra Pines Hotel, and SM Baguio have agreed to have their traditional fireworks display at the same time in support of the city’s aim to give residents a community fireworks display to welcome the new year.

Supervising tourism operations officer, engineer Aloysius Mapalo described the event as a showcase of lights, shapes, and formations.

The drones, to be controlled by one person holding the remote, will do different formations that have been programmed on a computer.

Mapalo said the city government would designate spaces for a limited number of people who could attend the New Year countdown to show how activities are done in the city with strict adherence to the health protocols on the mandatory wearing of face mask and shield and the observance of physical distancing in public places.

For a limited seat and pre-registration at the Athletic Bowl to physically watch the New Year countdown, tickets are available at https://buytickets.at/baguio/469640.

He assured the public that the drone light show would be a fantastic event worthy of viewing, either physically or through the different social media platforms, to welcome the new year with a smile and with prospects of a bright future amid the crisis caused by the pandemic

